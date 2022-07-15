$100 Invested In Mettler-Toledo Intl 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.08%. Currently, Mettler-Toledo Intl has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion.

Buying $100 In MTD: If an investor had bought $100 of MTD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $741.27 today based on a price of $1162.52 for MTD at the time of writing.

Mettler-Toledo Intl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

