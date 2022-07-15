Recap: State Street Q2 Earnings

State Street STT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 08:48 AM.
Earnings
State Street beat estimated earnings by 4.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.94 versus an estimate of $1.85.
Revenue was down $81.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 8.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at State Street's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.47
|1.88
|1.92
|1.79
|EPS Actual
|1.59
|2
|2
|1.97
|Revenue Estimate
|3.04B
|3.01B
|2.96B
|2.94B
|Revenue Actual
|3.08B
|3.05B
|2.99B
|3.03B
