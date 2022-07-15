Progressive: Q2 Earnings Insights

Progressive PGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 08:25 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Progressive beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was up $1.17 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Progressive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.24
|1
|0.21
|1.08
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|1.05
|0.14
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|13.33B
|10.77B
|12.32B
|11.52B
|Revenue Actual
|11.80B
|11.60B
|11.37B
|10.98B
