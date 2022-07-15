Progressive: Q2 Earnings Insights

Progressive PGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 08:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Progressive beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.94.

Revenue was up $1.17 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Progressive's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.24 1 0.21 1.08 EPS Actual 1.11 1.05 0.14 0.72 Revenue Estimate 13.33B 10.77B 12.32B 11.52B Revenue Actual 11.80B 11.60B 11.37B 10.98B

