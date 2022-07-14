$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $7,100 Today

Lam Research LRCX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.95%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In LRCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of LRCX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,104.71 today based on a price of $419.32 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Lam Research's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.