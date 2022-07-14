If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $700 Today

Lockheed Martin LMT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.53%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion.

Buying $100 In LMT: If an investor had bought $100 of LMT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $742.56 today based on a price of $400.61 for LMT at the time of writing.

Lockheed Martin's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

