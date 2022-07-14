Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Keysight Technologies Stock In The Last 5 Years

Keysight Technologies KEYS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.97%. Currently, Keysight Technologies has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In KEYS: If an investor had bought $1000 of KEYS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,280.57 today based on a price of $137.59 for KEYS at the time of writing.

Keysight Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

