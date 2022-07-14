$1000 Invested In Intuit 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Intuit INTU has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.86%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In INTU: If an investor had bought $1000 of INTU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $18,701.45 today based on a price of $379.81 for INTU at the time of writing.

Intuit's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.