$100 Invested In Infosys 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Infosys INFY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.6%. Currently, Infosys has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion.

Buying $100 In INFY: If an investor had bought $100 of INFY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $363.27 today based on a price of $17.80 for INFY at the time of writing.

Infosys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

