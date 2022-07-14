Recap: Ericsson Q2 Earnings

Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 01:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Telefonaktiebolaget L M missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was down $168.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 9.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Telefonaktiebolaget L M's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.24
|0.19
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.36
|0.21
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|5.93B
|7.73B
|6.78B
|6.67B
|Revenue Actual
|5.89B
|8.05B
|6.51B
|6.53B
To track all earnings releases for Telefonaktiebolaget L M visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.