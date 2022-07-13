$100 Invested In Hormel Foods 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Hormel Foods HRL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.86%. Currently, Hormel Foods has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion.

Buying $100 In HRL: If an investor had bought $100 of HRL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $923.18 today based on a price of $48.17 for HRL at the time of writing.

Hormel Foods's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

