$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $20,000 Today

Global Payments GPN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.18%. Currently, Global Payments has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In GPN: If an investor had bought $1000 of GPN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $20,067.65 today based on a price of $112.61 for GPN at the time of writing.

Global Payments's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.