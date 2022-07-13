If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,500 Today

Elevance Health ELV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.27%. Currently, Elevance Health has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In ELV: If an investor had bought $1000 of ELV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,481.75 today based on a price of $476.72 for ELV at the time of writing.

Elevance Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.