Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Dollar Tree Stock In The Last 5 Years

Dollar Tree DLTR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.9%. Currently, Dollar Tree has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion.

Buying $100 In DLTR: If an investor had bought $100 of DLTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $235.58 today based on a price of $164.60 for DLTR at the time of writing.

Dollar Tree's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.