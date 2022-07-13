Recap: Fastenal Q2 Earnings

Fastenal FAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Earnings
Fastenal reported in-line EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was up $271.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fastenal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.38
|0.42
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.40
|0.42
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|1.68B
|1.51B
|1.54B
|1.51B
|Revenue Actual
|1.70B
|1.53B
|1.55B
|1.51B
