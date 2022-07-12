$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $9,600 Today

Cintas CTAS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.86%. Currently, Cintas has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion.

Buying $1000 In CTAS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CTAS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,618.12 today based on a price of $379.19 for CTAS at the time of writing.

Cintas's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

