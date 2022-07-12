RCI Hospitality Clocks 23.7% Club & Restaurant Sales Growth In Q3

by

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc RICK reported third-quarter FY22 Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants sales of $70.1 million (+23.7% Y/Y).

reported third-quarter FY22 Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants sales of $70.1 million (+23.7% Y/Y). Sales do not include non-core operations and are preliminary and subject to final closing.

RCI also announced it bought back 168,069 shares in Q3 totaling $9.2 million.

Club acquisitions contributed sales of $11.8 million in Q3.

Clubs in key markets benefited from customer traffic related to major sporting events and NFT conferences.

The company ended the quarter with $37.5 million in cash and equivalents.

"We're pleased revenues hit the higher end of our target annual run rate of $260-$280 million," said CEO Eric Langan.

Price Action: RICK shares are trading higher by 3.30% at $53.17 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.