$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $5,200 Today

Crown Castle Intl CCI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 14.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.2%. Currently, Crown Castle Intl has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion.

Buying $100 In CCI: If an investor had bought $100 of CCI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,210.21 today based on a price of $170.90 for CCI at the time of writing.

Crown Castle Intl's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

