Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cadence Design Sys 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 12:16 PM | 1 min read

Cadence Design Sys CDNS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.29%. Currently, Cadence Design Sys has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CDNS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,530.52 today based on a price of $157.34 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Sys's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

