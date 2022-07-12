ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Delta Apparel Forecasts 6% Sales Growth In Q3

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 11:50 AM | 1 min read
  • Delta Apparel Inc DLA expects a 6% year-on-year increase in third-quarter FY22 sales to $126 million, missing the consensus of $131.7 million.
  • It equates to mid-single-digit growth compared to the pre-pandemic fiscal 2019 Q3 net sales. 
  • The company recorded net sales increase of 21% in its Q2.
  • The June quarter top-line growth was led by the Salt Life Group segment's net sales growth of over 25% and persistent growth in the Delta Group segment.
  • The company will report Q3 financial earnings on August 4, 2022.
  • Price Action: DLA shares are trading lower by 2.13% at $26.94 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance