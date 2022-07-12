Delta Apparel Forecasts 6% Sales Growth In Q3

by

Delta Apparel Inc DLA expects a 6% year-on-year increase in third-quarter FY22 sales to $126 million, missing the consensus of $131.7 million.

expects a 6% year-on-year increase in third-quarter FY22 sales to $126 million, missing the consensus of $131.7 million. It equates to mid-single-digit growth compared to the pre-pandemic fiscal 2019 Q3 net sales.

The company recorded net sales increase of 21% in its Q2.

The June quarter top-line growth was led by the Salt Life Group segment's net sales growth of over 25% and persistent growth in the Delta Group segment.

The company will report Q3 financial earnings on August 4, 2022.

Price Action: DLA shares are trading lower by 2.13% at $26.94 on the last check Tuesday.

