Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Becton, Dickinson Stock In The Last 15 Years

Becton, Dickinson BDX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.25%. Currently, Becton, Dickinson has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion.

Buying $100 In BDX: If an investor had bought $100 of BDX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $324.82 today based on a price of $238.46 for BDX at the time of writing.

Becton, Dickinson's Performance Over Last 15 Years

