Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Aptiv Stock In The Last 10 Years

Aptiv APTV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.49%. Currently, Aptiv has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In APTV: If an investor had bought $1000 of APTV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,923.36 today based on a price of $87.53 for APTV at the time of writing.

Aptiv's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.