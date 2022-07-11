$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

Air Products & Chemicals APD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.18%. Currently, Air Products & Chemicals has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion.

Buying $100 In APD: If an investor had bought $100 of APD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $318.89 today based on a price of $234.23 for APD at the time of writing.

Air Products & Chemicals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

