If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $4,400 Today

Automatic Data Processing ADP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.37%. Currently, Automatic Data Processing has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADP: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,382.96 today based on a price of $215.34 for ADP at the time of writing.

Automatic Data Processing's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

