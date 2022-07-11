AZZ: Q1 Earnings Insights

AZZ AZZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 06:19 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AZZ beat estimated earnings by 35.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.03.
Revenue was up $84.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AZZ's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.82
|0.62
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.85
|0.76
|0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|219.07M
|238.63M
|219.95M
|223.69M
|Revenue Actual
|224.65M
|231.74M
|216.45M
|229.83M
To track all earnings releases for AZZ visit their earnings calendar here.
