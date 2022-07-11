AZZ: Q1 Earnings Insights

AZZ AZZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 06:19 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AZZ beat estimated earnings by 35.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.03.

Revenue was up $84.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AZZ's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.82 0.62 0.62 EPS Actual 0.86 0.85 0.76 0.88 Revenue Estimate 219.07M 238.63M 219.95M 223.69M Revenue Actual 224.65M 231.74M 216.45M 229.83M

To track all earnings releases for AZZ visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.