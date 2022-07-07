$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,500 Today

Keysight Technologies KEYS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.7%. Currently, Keysight Technologies has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In KEYS: If an investor had bought $1000 of KEYS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,517.41 today based on a price of $142.41 for KEYS at the time of writing.

Keysight Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.