Meridian Bioscience To Be Acquired By SD Biosensor, SJL Partners - Read For How Much

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 10:45 AM | 1 min read
  • SD Biosensor Inc (SDB) and SJL Partners LLC have agreed to acquire Meridian Bioscience Inc VIVO in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.53 billion.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 32% over the last close price before the Consortium's first offer on March 18.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2022.
  • Upon completion of the transaction, SDB will own 60%, and SJL will own 40% of Meridian, which will no longer be traded or listed on any public securities exchange.
  • Separately, Meridian Bioscience provided interim Q3 FY22 sales of $66 million - $69 million, against the consensus of $69.57 million.
  • The company expects the Diagnostics segment's sales to be $41 million - $43 million and the Life Science segment's sales to be $25 million - $26 million.
  • Price Action: VIVO shares are down 1.00% at $33.22 on the last check Thursday.

