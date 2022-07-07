Meridian Bioscience To Be Acquired By SD Biosensor, SJL Partners - Read For How Much

- SD Biosensor Inc (SDB) and SJL Partners LLC have agreed to acquire Meridian Bioscience Inc VIVO in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.53 billion.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 32% over the last close price before the Consortium's first offer on March 18.
- The transaction is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2022.
- Upon completion of the transaction, SDB will own 60%, and SJL will own 40% of Meridian, which will no longer be traded or listed on any public securities exchange.
- Separately, Meridian Bioscience provided interim Q3 FY22 sales of $66 million - $69 million, against the consensus of $69.57 million.
- The company expects the Diagnostics segment's sales to be $41 million - $43 million and the Life Science segment's sales to be $25 million - $26 million.
- Price Action: VIVO shares are down 1.00% at $33.22 on the last check Thursday.
