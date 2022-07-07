Recap: Byrna Technologies Q2 Earnings

Byrna Technologies BYRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Byrna Technologies missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $1.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Byrna Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.05 0.02 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.06 -0.04 0.16 Revenue Estimate 8.57M 10.85M 7.49M 8.50M Revenue Actual 7.98M 11.16M 8.70M 13.40M

To track all earnings releases for Byrna Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

