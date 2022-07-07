Recap: Byrna Technologies Q2 Earnings

Byrna Technologies BYRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Byrna Technologies missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $1.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Byrna Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.05
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.04
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|8.57M
|10.85M
|7.49M
|8.50M
|Revenue Actual
|7.98M
|11.16M
|8.70M
|13.40M
To track all earnings releases for Byrna Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.