Here's How Much $100 Invested In Wipro 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Wipro WIT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.51%. Currently, Wipro has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion.

Buying $100 In WIT: If an investor had bought $100 of WIT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $613.51 today based on a price of $5.25 for WIT at the time of writing.

Wipro's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.