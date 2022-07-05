$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,400 Today

Xcel Energy XEL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.58%. Currently, Xcel Energy has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In XEL: If an investor had bought $1000 of XEL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,439.78 today based on a price of $69.70 for XEL at the time of writing.

Xcel Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

