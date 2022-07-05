If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,100 Today

DTE Energy DTE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.61%. Currently, DTE Energy has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In DTE: If an investor had bought $1000 of DTE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,059.52 today based on a price of $125.63 for DTE at the time of writing.

DTE Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

