$1000 Invested In Old Dominion Freight Line 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 18.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.8%. Currently, Old Dominion Freight Line has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In ODFL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ODFL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $28,055.30 today based on a price of $256.28 for ODFL at the time of writing.

Old Dominion Freight Line's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.