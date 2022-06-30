Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marsh & McLennan Stock In The Last 15 Years

Marsh & McLennan MMC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.19%. Currently, Marsh & McLennan has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In MMC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MMC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,930.69 today based on a price of $154.41 for MMC at the time of writing.

Marsh & McLennan's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.