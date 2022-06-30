If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,000 Today

Microchip Technology MCHP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.64%. Currently, Microchip Technology has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCHP: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCHP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,031.88 today based on a price of $57.06 for MCHP at the time of writing.

Microchip Technology's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

