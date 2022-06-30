Recap: Simply Good Foods Q3 Earnings

Simply Good Foods SMPL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Simply Good Foods beat estimated earnings by 25.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $32.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simply Good Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.35 0.25 0.29 EPS Actual 0.36 0.43 0.29 0.43 Revenue Estimate 274.90M 265.44M 255.42M 244.29M Revenue Actual 296.72M 281.26M 259.85M 284.00M

