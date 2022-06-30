Recap: Simply Good Foods Q3 Earnings

Simply Good Foods SMPL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Simply Good Foods beat estimated earnings by 25.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $32.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Simply Good Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.35
|0.25
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.43
|0.29
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|274.90M
|265.44M
|255.42M
|244.29M
|Revenue Actual
|296.72M
|281.26M
|259.85M
|284.00M
To track all earnings releases for Simply Good Foods visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.