Recap: Lindsay Q3 Earnings

Lindsay LNN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lindsay beat estimated earnings by 42.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $1.6.
Revenue was up $52.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.19
|0.88
|0.79
|1.30
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|0.72
|0.53
|1.61
|Revenue Estimate
|187.09M
|140.41M
|141.88M
|146.43M
|Revenue Actual
|200.14M
|166.15M
|153.65M
|161.94M
To track all earnings releases for Lindsay visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
