Recap: Lindsay Q3 Earnings

Lindsay LNN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lindsay beat estimated earnings by 42.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $1.6.

Revenue was up $52.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.19 0.88 0.79 1.30 EPS Actual 1.32 0.72 0.53 1.61 Revenue Estimate 187.09M 140.41M 141.88M 146.43M Revenue Actual 200.14M 166.15M 153.65M 161.94M

To track all earnings releases for Lindsay visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.