ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Lindsay Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 7:14 AM | 1 min read

 

Lindsay LNN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lindsay beat estimated earnings by 42.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $1.6.

Revenue was up $52.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.19 0.88 0.79 1.30
EPS Actual 1.32 0.72 0.53 1.61
Revenue Estimate 187.09M 140.41M 141.88M 146.43M
Revenue Actual 200.14M 166.15M 153.65M 161.94M

To track all earnings releases for Lindsay visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews