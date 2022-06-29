$1000 Invested In Illinois Tool Works 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Illinois Tool Works ITW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.12%. Currently, Illinois Tool Works has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In ITW: If an investor had bought $1000 of ITW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,460.24 today based on a price of $180.11 for ITW at the time of writing.

Illinois Tool Works's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

