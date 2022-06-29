$1000 Invested In Imperial Oil 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Imperial Oil IMO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.08%. Currently, Imperial Oil has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In IMO: If an investor had bought $1000 of IMO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,778.22 today based on a price of $48.27 for IMO at the time of writing.

Imperial Oil's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

