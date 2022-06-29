Recap: Performance Shipping Q1 Earnings

Performance Shipping PSHG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 09:28 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Performance Shipping missed estimated earnings by 419.7%, reporting an EPS of $-3.43 versus an estimate of $-0.66.

Revenue was up $171.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 15.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Performance Shipping's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.59 -0.48 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.43 -0.53 Revenue Estimate 5.10M 4.20M 4.90M Revenue Actual 9.65M 9.33M 9.12M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.