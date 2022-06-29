ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 8:18 AM | 1 min read
UniFirst: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

UniFirst UNF reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UniFirst missed estimated earnings by 6.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.9.

Revenue was up $47.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UniFirst's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.63 1.95 1.84 1.83
EPS Actual 1.24 2 1.82 2.21
Revenue Estimate 480.87M 474.63M 455.11M 454.37M
Revenue Actual 486.70M 486.16M 465.28M 464.32M

To track all earnings releases for UniFirst visit their earnings calendar here.

