UniFirst: Q3 Earnings Insights

UniFirst UNF reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UniFirst missed estimated earnings by 6.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.9.

Revenue was up $47.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UniFirst's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.63 1.95 1.84 1.83 EPS Actual 1.24 2 1.82 2.21 Revenue Estimate 480.87M 474.63M 455.11M 454.37M Revenue Actual 486.70M 486.16M 465.28M 464.32M

