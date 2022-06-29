UniFirst: Q3 Earnings Insights

UniFirst UNF reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UniFirst missed estimated earnings by 6.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.9.
Revenue was up $47.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UniFirst's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.63
|1.95
|1.84
|1.83
|EPS Actual
|1.24
|2
|1.82
|2.21
|Revenue Estimate
|480.87M
|474.63M
|455.11M
|454.37M
|Revenue Actual
|486.70M
|486.16M
|465.28M
|464.32M
