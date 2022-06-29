Recap: Schnitzer Steel Industries Q3 Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Industries SCHN reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Indus beat estimated earnings by 12.61%, reporting an EPS of $2.59 versus an estimate of $2.3.

Revenue was up $189.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Schnitzer Steel Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.76 1.71 2.08 EPS Actual 1.38 1.58 1.81 2.20 Revenue Estimate 779.39M 857.06M 782.07M 807.75M Revenue Actual 783.20M 798.12M 845.62M 820.72M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.