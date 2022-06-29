Recap: Schnitzer Steel Industries Q3 Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Industries SCHN reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Schnitzer Steel Indus beat estimated earnings by 12.61%, reporting an EPS of $2.59 versus an estimate of $2.3.
Revenue was up $189.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Schnitzer Steel Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.38
|1.76
|1.71
|2.08
|EPS Actual
|1.38
|1.58
|1.81
|2.20
|Revenue Estimate
|779.39M
|857.06M
|782.07M
|807.75M
|Revenue Actual
|783.20M
|798.12M
|845.62M
|820.72M
To track all earnings releases for Schnitzer Steel Indus visit their earnings calendar here.
