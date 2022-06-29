Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Q3 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 4.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.74.

Revenue was up $92.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MSC Industrial Direct Co's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.19 1.26 1.37 EPS Actual 1.29 1.25 1.26 1.42 Revenue Estimate 855.96M 838.97M 837.62M 847.22M Revenue Actual 862.52M 848.55M 831.03M 866.29M

