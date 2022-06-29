Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Q3 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 4.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.74.
Revenue was up $92.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MSC Industrial Direct Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.22
|1.19
|1.26
|1.37
|EPS Actual
|1.29
|1.25
|1.26
|1.42
|Revenue Estimate
|855.96M
|838.97M
|837.62M
|847.22M
|Revenue Actual
|862.52M
|848.55M
|831.03M
|866.29M
To track all earnings releases for MSC Industrial Direct Co visit their earnings calendar here.
