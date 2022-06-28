Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Fastenal Stock In The Last 5 Years

Fastenal FAST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.65%. Currently, Fastenal has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In FAST: If an investor had bought $1000 of FAST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,281.19 today based on a price of $49.64 for FAST at the time of writing.

Fastenal's Performance Over Last 5 Years

