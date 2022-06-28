$100 Invested In Eversource Energy 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Eversource Energy ES has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.45%. Currently, Eversource Energy has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion.

Buying $100 In ES: If an investor had bought $100 of ES stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $290.17 today based on a price of $84.15 for ES at the time of writing.

Eversource Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

