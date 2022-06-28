ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read How Cinedigm Fared In Q4

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 10:26 AM | 1 min read
  • Cinedigm Corp CIDM reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 104% year-on-year to $16.9 million.
  • High streaming revenues, including a 109% increase in ad-supported streaming revenues, which were also up 793% on a two-year basis, drove the increase.
  • Total streaming minutes rose to 2.3 billion, up 118% Y/Y.
  • Cinedigm’s total ad-supported streaming audience increased to 87.1 million monthly viewers, up 236% Y/Y.
  • Total subscribers to the subscription video streaming services increased to 970,000, up 336% Y/Y. 
  • With the completion of the DMR acquisition, Cinedigm acquired 15 new streaming channels and 15,000 new films and TV episodes through seven roll-up acquisitions during the previous 16 months.
  • EPS loss was $(0.02) versus $(0.05) loss a year earlier.
  • Outlook: Cinedigm reiterated a 50% annual revenue growth target in streaming, growing annual revenue to $150 million through both organic and acquired revenue and expanding the content library to 75,000 titles in the next 2 - 4 years.
  • Price Action: CIDM shares traded higher by 0.59% at $0.70 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceTech