Recap: TD Synnex Q2 Earnings

TD Synnex SNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TD Synnex beat estimated earnings by 2.64%, reporting an EPS of $2.72 versus an estimate of $2.65.
Revenue was up $9.41 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 1.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TD Synnex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.73
|2.67
|2.07
|1.93
|EPS Actual
|3.03
|2.86
|2.14
|2.09
|Revenue Estimate
|15.31B
|14.25B
|5.23B
|4.96B
|Revenue Actual
|15.47B
|15.61B
|5.21B
|5.86B
To track all earnings releases for TD Synnex visit their earnings calendar here.
