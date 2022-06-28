Recap: Cognyte Software Q1 Earnings

Cognyte Software CGNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 07:10 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cognyte Software reported an EPS of $-0.79.

Revenue was down $28.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cognyte Software's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.10 0.15 0.15 EPS Actual 0.16 0.21 0.17 0.20 Revenue Estimate 129.55M 114.83M 115.57M 111.84M Revenue Actual 125.31M 118.72M 116.38M 115.17M

To track all earnings releases for Cognyte Software visit their earnings calendar here.

