Recap: Cognyte Software Q1 Earnings

Cognyte Software CGNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 07:10 AM.
Earnings
Cognyte Software reported an EPS of $-0.79.
Revenue was down $28.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cognyte Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.10
|0.15
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.21
|0.17
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|129.55M
|114.83M
|115.57M
|111.84M
|Revenue Actual
|125.31M
|118.72M
|116.38M
|115.17M
