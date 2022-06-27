Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CME Group Stock In The Last 10 Years

CME Group CME has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.53%. Currently, CME Group has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion.

Buying $100 In CME: If an investor had bought $100 of CME stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $386.37 today based on a price of $209.60 for CME at the time of writing.

CME Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

