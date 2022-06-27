$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $4,600 Today

Cadence Design Sys CDNS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.93%. Currently, Cadence Design Sys has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CDNS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,646.83 today based on a price of $155.39 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Sys's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.