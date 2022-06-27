Here's How Much $100 Invested In Biogen 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Biogen BIIB has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.11%. Currently, Biogen has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion.

Buying $100 In BIIB: If an investor had bought $100 of BIIB stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $430.05 today based on a price of $213.03 for BIIB at the time of writing.

Biogen's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.