J.Jill's Return on Invested Capital Overview

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, J.Jill JILL earned $14.41 million, a 303.22% increase from the preceding quarter. J.Jill also posted a total of $157.07 million in sales, a 8.21% increase since Q4. In Q4, J.Jill earned $3.58 million, and total sales reached $145.15 million.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q1, J.Jill posted an ROIC of 13.27%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q1, J.Jill posted an ROIC of 13.27%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For J.Jill, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 13.27% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

J.Jill reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.02/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.37/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.